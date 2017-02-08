Sports

February 8, 2017 6:21 PM

Jenkins with 23 points as George Mason beats Davidson 76-69

The Associated Press
DAVIDSON, N.C.

Jalen Jenkins scored 23 points and grabbed five rebounds as George Mason beat Davidson 76-69 on Wednesday night.

Jenkins was 9 of 13 from the floor for the Patriots (16-8, 6-5 Atlantic 10). Marquise Moore and Otis Livingston II added 16 points apiece and Moore led the team with 11 rebounds. Jaire Grayer chipped in 12 points.

George Mason had a 31-29 edge at the break and a Justin Kier 3-pointer early in the second half pushed it to 38-33 with 18:21 to play. Davidson's Peyton Aldridge scored six quick points late to put the Wildcats (12-10, 5-6) on top 63-59 with 5:05 remaining. Jenkins sank a layup after that, sparking an 11-2 run capped by a Moore 3-pointer that gave the Patriots a 70-65 edge with 1:11 left and they led the rest of the way.

Aldridge scored 24 points with seven rebounds for the Wildcats.

