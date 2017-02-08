Sports

February 8, 2017 7:57 PM

Williams, Gilder lead Texas A&M past Missouri 76-73

The Associated Press
COLLEGE STATION, Texas

Robert Williams scored 18 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, Admon Gilder scored 22 points and Texas A&M defeated Missouri 76-73 on Wednesday night.

The game was tied 65-65 with five minutes remaining when D.J. Hogg banked a shot high off the glass from about four feet, giving the Aggies a 67-65 lead. J.C. Hampton then stole the ball on the other end of the floor following an errant inbound pass and threw a perfect pass to a cutting Williams for the dunk and a 69-65 A&M lead with 4:19 remaining.

Minutes later Hogg, who's struggled of late offensively, drilled a 3-pointer from the left corner to give A&M a 72-67 advantage with 3:10 remaining. Williams then added to his impressive night with a slam dunk in between defenders to make it 74-67 with 2:34 left.

Tonny Trocha-Morelos added 16 points for A&M (13-10, 5-6 Southeastern Conference).

Jordan Barnett, a transfer from Texas, led the Tigers (6-17, 1-10) with a game-high 23 points.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: The Tigers failed to make it two straight after winning their first SEC game over Akansas, but they are buoyed by their showings in their last two games, following a 13-game losing streak. Even though it's a lost season for the Tigers, they're at least headed in the right direction.

Texas A&M: Following a 1-5 start in SEC play, A&M has won four of its last five games to add to the jumble that is the middle of the SEC standings. At this point, A&M coach Billy Kennedy will take it considering the Aggies' poor start.

UP NEXT

Missouri: The Tigers play host to Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Texas A&M: The Aggies will try and win their fifth league game in six tries when they play at Florida on Saturday.

