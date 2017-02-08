Golden Valley boys basketball defeats Atwater 62-51

Golden Valley junior Cyrus Allen (15) drives to the net against Atwater senior Isaiah Hill (11) during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. The Cougars beat the Falcons 62-51.
Atwater senior Isaiah Hill (11) and senior Reggie Ricks (4) jump in the air during player introductions prior to a game against Golden Valley at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. The Cougars beat the Falcons 62-51.
Golden Valley senior Silvestre Llamas (3) guards Atwater senior Reggie Ricks (4) during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. The Cougars beat the Falcons 62-51.
Golden Valley senior Fabian Rivera (1) drives to the basket during a game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.The Cougars beat the Falcons 62-51.
Golden Valley senior Silvestre Llamas (3) guards Atwater senior Reggie Ricks (4) during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. The Cougars beat the Falcons 62-51.
Golden Valley sophomore Etrell Bowers (2) pulls in a rebound as he is defended by Atwater senior Jose Silva (5) during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. The Cougars beat the Falcons 62-51.
Atwater senior Isaiah Hill (11) attempts a jump shot during a game against Golden Valley at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. The Cougars beat the Falcons 62-51.
Atwater head coach Jason Boesch argues a call with the referee during a game against Golden Valley at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. The Cougars beat the Falcons 62-51.
Atwater senior Reggie Ricks (4) dribbles around Golden Valley junior Cyrus Allen (15) during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. The Cougars beat the Falcons 62-51.
Atwater senior Isaiah Hill (11) blocks the shot of Golden Valley junior Cyrus Allen (15) during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. The Cougars beat the Falcons 62-51.
Atwater junior Saul Avitia (3) dribbles past Golden Valley senior Fabian Rivera (1) and Golden Valley junior Cyrus Allen (15) during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. The Cougars beat the Falcons 62-51.
Golden Valley senior Fabian Rivera (1) dribbles up the court during a game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. The Cougars beat the Falcons 62-51.
Golden Valley head coach Keith Hunter yells at his players during a game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. The Cougars beat the Falcons 62-51.
Atwater junior Fernando Jeronimo (2) is guarded by Golden Valley junior Devon Martinez (14) during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. The Cougars beat the Falcons 62-51.
Atwater senior Reggie Ricks (4) is guarded by Golden Valley senior Silvestre Llamas (3) and Golden Valley junior Devon Martinez (14) during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. The Cougars beat the Falcons 62-51.
Golden Valley head coach Keith Hunter speaks to his players during a game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. The Cougars beat the Falcons 62-51.
Golden Valley junior Devon Martinez (14) dribbles up the court during a game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. The Cougars beat the Falcons 62-51.
Atwater junior Ashton Jantz (10) dribbles toward the basket during a game against Golden Valley at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. The Cougars beat the Falcons 62-51.
Golden Valley junior August Tangaan (24) dribbles up the court during a game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. The Cougars beat the Falcons 62-51.
Golden Valley junior Cyrus Allen (15) attempts a layup during a game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. The Cougars beat the Falcons 62-51.
Atwater head coach Jason Boesch speaks to his players during a game against Golden Valley at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. The Cougars beat the Falcons 62-51.
Golden Valley sophomore Etrell Bowers (2) passes the ball during a game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. The Cougars beat the Falcons 62-51.
Atwater senior Reggie Ricks (4) Golden Valley junior August Tangaan (24) and Golden Valley senior Isaac Cropper (11) fight for possession of the ball during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. The Cougars beat the Falcons 62-51.
