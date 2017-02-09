The stars shine at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Giants pitcher Matt Cain waits to putt on the third green of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Pebble Beach.
Eric Risberg
The Associated Press
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick follows his shot from off the first fairway of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Pebble Beach.
Eric Risberg
The Associated Press
Actor Bill Murray chips the ball off a street onto the first green of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Pebble Beach.
Eric Risberg
The Associated Press
Webb Simpson, left, is greeted by playing partner Peyton Manning after making a birdie on the first green of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Pebble Beach.
Eric Risberg
The Associated Press
Daniel Lawrence Whitney, better known as Larry the Cable Guy, hits out of a bunker onto the first green of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Pebble Beach.
Eric Risberg
The Associated Press
Dustin Johnson, left, and playing partner Wayne Gretzky, right, look over the second green of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Pebble Beach.
Eric Risberg
The Associated Press
Jordan Spieth urges his ball to slow after hitting from the third tee of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Pebble Beach.
Eric Risberg
The Associated Press
Spectators watch the playing group of Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Wayne Gretzky and Jake Owen as they hit from the third tee of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Pebble Beach.
Eric Risberg
The Associated Press
Justin Timberlake reacts after missing a birdie putt on the third green of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Pebble Beach.
Eric Risberg
The Associated Press
Phil Mickelson follows his drive from the second tee of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Pebble Beach.
Eric Risberg
The Associated Press
Kevin Tway, right, walks in the wind and rain up to the 18th green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Pebble Beach.
Eric Risberg
The Associated Press
Peyton Manning walks down the fairway after hitting from the second tee of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Pebble Beach.
Eric Risberg
The Associated Press