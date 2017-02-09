Sports

Aaman hits game-winner, scores 25 in Wagner OT win

The Associated Press
LORETTO, Pa.

Mike Aaman scored 26 points, including the game-winning layup with three seconds left, and Wagner got past St. Francis (Pa) 76-74 in overtime on Thursday night.

Wagner led 72-69 with when St. Francis' Isaiah Blackmon drilled a 3 to tie it with 1:12 left in OT. Wagner's Corey Henson and St. Francis' Josh Nebo traded buckets on the ensuing two possessions, setting up Aamon's game-winner on the Seahawks final shot of the night.

Jamal King attempted a final 3-pointer to win it for the Red Flash, but missed.

Aaman finished 11 of 18 from the field and had a game-high 13 rebounds. Henson had 13 points for the Seahawks (12-11, 8-5 Northeast Conference), while JoJo Cooper and Michael Carey each added 12.

Nebo led St. Francis (11-13, 8-5) with 15 points. King, who sent the game to overtime with three free throws in the final 10 seconds, finished with 13 points.

