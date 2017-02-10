Women's Top 25 Capsules

Lexi Bando scored a season-high 25 points, Sabrina Ionescu had her fourth triple-double of the season and Oregon beat No. 15 UCLA 84-74 on Friday night.
Ionescu, a 5-foot-10 freshman, finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Ruthy Hebard, also a freshman, had 15 poits and 10 rebounds for the Ducks (16-9, 6-7 Pac-12).
Jordin Canada had 20 points, six rebounds and seven assists for UCLA (18-6, 9-4). Monique Billings added 18 points and 12 rebounds.
NO. 14 DUKE 72, NO. 20 SYRACISE 55
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Rebecca Greenwell had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Duke beat Syracuse.
Oderah Chidom added 16 points, Kendall Cooper had 12, and Lexie Brown finished with nine points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Blue Devils (21-4, 9-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). They have won four straight and six of seven.
Alexis Peterson scored 19 points for Syracuse (17-8, 8-4).
NO. 18 DEPAUL 70, XAVIER 43
CINCINNATI (AP) — Brooke Schulte scored 15 points to help DePaul rout Xavier.
Jacqui Grant added 12 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Blue Demons (21-5, 13-1 Big East). They have won five straight. Marquia Turner led Xavier (11-13, 3-10) with 16 points.
NO. 23 ARIZONA STATE 61, WASHINGTON STATE 58
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Sophie Brunner's putback gave Arizona State the lead and Sabrina Haines added four points in the final 1:10.
Haines scored a season-high 17 points for Arizona State (16-8, 7-6 Pac-12). She and Brunner, who finished with eight, combined for all of the Sun Devils' 16 fourth-quarter points. Alexys Swedlund scored 14 points for the Cougars (10-14, 5-8).
Comments