Merced boys basketball defeats Atwater 63-57

Merced freshman Desmond Thompson (4) dribbles past Atwater senior Jose Silva (5) during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. The Bears beat the Falcons 63-57.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Joe Monachello, former Atwater basketball coach from 1959 to 1965, is honored with other former coaches before a game against Merced at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. The Bears beat the Falcons 63-57.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Former Atwater High School basketball coaches pose for photos following a ceremony before a game against Merced at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. The Bears beat the Falcons 63-57.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Atwater head coach Jason Boesch speaks to his team before a game against Merced at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. The Bears beat the Falcons 63-57.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced junior Jeremy Redwine (5) reaches for the ball during a game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. The Bears beat the Falcons 63-57.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced junior Anthony Robinson (24) attempts a three-pointer during a game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. The Bears beat the Falcons 63-57.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced junior Davion Jackson (1) attempts to get past Atwater senior Isaiah Hill (11) during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. The Bears beat the Falcons 63-57.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Atwater senior Reggie Ricks (4) dribbles up the court during a game against Merced at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. The Bears beat the Falcons 63-57.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced head coach Hector Nava speaks to his players during a game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. The Bears beat the Falcons 63-57.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced sophomore Dhameer Warren (10) lands on Atwater junior Saul Avitia (3) after colliding in the paint during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. The Bears beat the Falcons 63-57.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Atwater senior Isaiah Hill (11) makes a short jumper off of an inbound pass during a game against Merced at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. The Bears beat the Falcons 63-57.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
The Merced bench cheers following a Merced sophomore Dhameer Warren (10) dunk during a game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. The Bears beat the Falcons 63-57.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Atwater junior Fernando Jeronimo (2) dribbles past Merced senior Jared Pazin (3) during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. The Bears beat the Falcons 63-57.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced senior Jared Pazin (3) drives to the basket during a game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. The Bears beat the Falcons 63-57.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
The Atwater student section sings and dances during a timeout of a game against Merced at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. The Bears beat the Falcons 63-57.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Atwater senior Reggie Ricks (4) attempts a layup during a game against Merced at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. The Bears beat the Falcons 63-57.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced junior Jeremy Redwine (5) blocks a shot by Atwater senior Reggie Ricks (4) during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. The Bears beat the Falcons 63-57.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Atwater senior Reggie Ricks (4) is guarded by Merced sophomore Dhameer Warren (10) during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. The Bears beat the Falcons 63-57.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Atwater students hold their hands in the air during a free-throw attempt in a game against Merced at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. The Bears beat the Falcons 63-57.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced senior Isaiah Aguirre (2) attempts a three-pointer field goal during a game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. The Bears beat the Falcons 63-57.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced junior Jeremy Redwine (5) pulls in a rebound during a game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. The Bears beat the Falcons 63-57.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced sophomore Xavier Stewart (32) attempts a layup during a game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. The Bears beat the Falcons 63-57.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com