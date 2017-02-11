Jackson, Lammers, Okogie power Jackets past Boston College

Tadric Jackson scored a career-high 29 points, Ben Lammers and Josh Okogie each had a double-double and Georgia Tech recovered from a horrible first half to beat Boston College 65-54 on Saturday night.
The Yellow Jackets (15-10, 6-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) missed 22 of their first 24 shots and had 10 turnovers before Lammers' turnaround jumper cut the lead to 22-10 late in the first. Lammers and Okogie, the team's two leading scorers, went a combined 1 for 12 before intermission.
Georgia Tech, which snapped a two-game ACC losing streak, never trailed after Justin Moore's straightaway 3-pointer made it 34-32 with 12:28 remaining. The Jackets used a 35-18 run over the next 8 minutes to take their first double-digit lead when Jackson hit a pair of free throws.
Jerome Robinson scored 17 points for Boston College (9-17, 2-11)
Lammers, the ACC's third-leading rebounder, pulled down a career-high 17 boards and scored 14 points. He's had a double-double in each of the Jackets' league wins. Okogie finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
The Eagles' ACC road record dropped to 0-6 this season and 0-15 since they won at Virginia Tech on March 2, 2015.
BIG PICTURE
Boston College: Began the game ranked last in ACC defensive field-goal percentage, but the Eagles had a good matchup against the Jackets, who have the league's worst offensive field-goal percentage. Boston College did a solid job the first half of crowding the passing lanes and defending the rim as Georgia Tech kept missing layups, but it wasn't enough. Jordan Chatman went just 0 for 4 on 3s after hitting 18 of his previous 27 shots beyond the arc.
Georgia Tech: Coach Josh Pastner played the same five players in the second half — Lammers, Okogie, Moore, Heath and Jackson — until the game's final minute. Quinton Stephens, the team's third-leading scorer, played just 5 minutes because of a sprained ankle. Corey Heyward started the game, but was replaced by Moore. The Jackets' 15 first-half points were their fewest before intermission since they had 12 in a 57-28 home loss to Virginia two years ago. After the poor start, Georgia Tech hit 22 of its next 35 shots from the field.
UP NEXT
Boston College: Hosts Notre Dame on Tuesday. The Eagles then have five days off before visiting Florida State.
Georgia Tech: The Jackets visit Miami on Wednesday and host Syracuse next Sunday.
