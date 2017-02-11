Arkansas rallies to beat LSU 78-70

Dusty Hannahs and Daryl Macon scored 17 points each and Arkansas rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to defeat LSU 78-70 on Saturday night.
The Razorbacks (18-7, 7-5 SEC) trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half and took control of the game with outstanding 3-point shooting. After making just three shots from behind the arc in the first half, Arkansas made seven after halftime.
Hannahs made four of his five 3-pointers after halftime with all four makes coming in the first seven minutes. During that time, the Razorbacks took a 50-46 lead.
Arkansas had as much as a 12-point advantage in the second half.
Anton Beard scored 11 points and Dustin Thomas nearly had a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds for Arkansas.
Antonio Blakeney led LSU (9-15, 1-11) with 21 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. Duop Reath accounted for 14 points and 15 rebounds. Brandon Sampson had 12 points for the Tigers, who lost their 11th game in a row.
BIG PICTURE
Arkansas: The Razorbacks got a victory they needed in the worst way. Arkansas was on the verge of losing three straight games to SEC teams who have losing overall records. The Razorbacks dropped their two previous games to Missouri and Vanderbilt.
LSU: The poor play continued for the Tigers whose 11-game losing streak is their longest in seven seasons. All but three of the defeats during the losing streak have been by double digits.
UP NEXT
Arkansas: The Razorbacks will play away from home for the fifth time in seven games when they face South Carolina in Columbia on Wednesday.
LSU: The Tigers will go back on the road when they meet Ole Miss in Oxford on Tuesday.
Comments