MUW working toward joining NCAA Division III

Mississippi University for Women says the NCAA has approved its exploratory application for Division III membership.
The school will offer its first intercollegiate athletics programs since 2002.
University spokesman Tyler Wheat says the Owls will be an exploratory member beginning Sept. 1 and will field teams in women's volleyball and softball and men's soccer and baseball during the first year.
MUW athletics director Jason Trufant says in a statement that the NCAA's approval of the school's application is a "huge step forward for Owls Athletics."
The exploratory year begins a five-year process toward becoming a full Division III NCAA member. The university says staff members will travel to NCAA headquarters later this year to learn more about the transition.
Division III schools do not award sports scholarships.
