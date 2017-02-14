Olympic downhill designer says tough, faster course awaits

0:43 MID continues releasing water from McClure Pause

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

0:37 Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

0:28 Flood brings Miles Creek to Merced residence door step

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado