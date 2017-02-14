Brown helps New Mexico hold off Boise State's late rally

Elijah Brown scored 27 points, including 17 of New Mexico's final 19 points, to send the Lobos to a 78-73 victory over Boise State on Tuesday night.
New Mexico (16-10, 9-5 Mountain West) gained control late in the first half on the strength of an 11-0 run during which the Broncos went scoreless for nearly seven minutes.
With 19.6 seconds left in the game, Boise State pulled within 76-73 on James Reid's 3-pointer, but Brown finished it off with two from the foul line, where he hit 13 of 14.
Chandler Hutchison finished with a career-high 31 points for the Broncos (16-8, 9-4), who never led in the game.
New Mexico's all-conference power forward Tim Williams missed his fourth straight game with a foot injury.
