Merced girls basketball defeats Golden Valley 48-40

Merced senior Raelynn Blackwell (2) dribbles up the court during a game against Golden Valley at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 48-40.
Merced junior Vanessa Mendonca (00) takes the court during player introductions prior to a game against Golden Valley at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 48-40.
Golden Valley junior Delia Moore (11) dribbles past Merced sophomore Amaya Ervin (1) during a game at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 48-40.
Merced senior Tateanna Cooksey (21), right, guards Golden Valley senior Abbee Croninger (21), left, during a game at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 48-40.
Merced head coach Rob Pierce directs his players during a game against Golden Valley at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 48-40.
Merced sophomore Amaya Ervin (1) guards Golden Valley junior Katerina Tern (5) during a game at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 48-40.
Golden Valley senior Abbee Croninger (21) pulls in a rebound during a game against Merced at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 48-40.
Golden Valley junior Leah Doyle (2) and Merced senior Ronnisha Winzer (10) reach for a loose ball during a game at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 48-40.
Golden Valley head coach Valerie Moore calls out to her players during a game against Merced at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 48-40.
Golden Valley junior Delia Moore (11) and Merced sophomore Amaya Ervin (1) reach for a loose ball during a game at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 48-40.
Golden Valley junior Jules Muncherian (14) dribbles up the court during a game against Merced at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 48-40.
Golden Valley junior Delia Moore (11) cheers with teammates on the bench during a game against Merced at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 48-40.
Golden Valley junior Gillian Gong (4) is guarded by Merced Senior Vanessa Mendonca (00) during a game at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 48-40.
Merced junior Lajae Riley (24) dribbles between Golden Valley senior Kayla Commons (12) and Golden Valley junior Gillian Gong (4) during a game at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 48-40.
Golden Valley head coach Valerie Moore speaks to her players during a game against Merced at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 48-40.
Golden Valley junior Delia Moore (11) pulls in a rebound during a game against Merced at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 48-40.
Merced senior Donya Pierce (22) moves the ball during a game against Golden Valley at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 48-40.
Merced senior Kiara Graves (32) attempts a jump shot during a game against Golden Valley at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 48-40.
