Surdich on Bowling: No-tap doubles pot is up and waiting

Tommy Cardoza, general manager of Bellevue Bowl, announced the bank is open again for Saturday’s 9-pin no-tap tournament with $3,536 in the jackpot for any bowlers hitting a double 300 game.
Last month, $5,000 was awarded to Kim Barcellos and Gene Wallace, who rolled their 300 games in the second of their three-game set.
Entry fee is $25, which includes your high-game pot for men and women. You can pre-pay at the control desk at Bellevue to reserve your spot for Saturday. Game time is 6 p.m.
Shooting stars – In the Atwater Merchants Mixed, Gary Wescott had a 255 game and 655 series, and Corey Phillips had a 660 set. ... Guys & Dolls had Christina Whitcomb with a 221. ... Casey McFarlin in the Friday Merchants rolled a 688 series. ... Michael Bayer, a former Atwater resident, rolled his career-high series with a 246/687 at High Sierra Lanes in Reno.
71st Championship Tournament coming up – Our Merced County Championship Tournament is set for March 4-5 at Bellevue Bowl with women’s and open divisions. The tournament will have team (four people), doubles, singles and all-events.
Entry fee is $25 per event and $10 for the all-events pot. Scratch or handicap is optional. The tourney has staggered times for the events. Entry forms are available at Bellevue.
Yosemite Lanes senior no-tap – This Friday is the monthly senior 9-pin no-tap at Yosemite Lanes in Modesto starting at 1 p.m. Your entry fee is only $13 with high-game pot included for men and women, which is paid out after every game. Coffee is provided by the lanes for all bowlers.
Black Oak Senior no-tap tourney – Don’t forget I have 16 spots reserved for our local bowlers at Black Oak Lanes in Tuolumne. We will roll in the Friday, March 10, squad at 1:30 p.m.
It’s open to any USBC man or woman who is at least 50 years old and features separate women’s and men’s divisions. You’ll use your 2015-16 book average.
Entry fee is $15. Contact me if you’re interested.
Don Surdich: 209-777-1111, desurdich@aol.com
SCORING LEADERS: Bill Dills 213, Greg Bennett 201, Nevora Nush 191, Dennis Borges 177, Jerry McMillian 215, Annette Macklin 201, Nikki Abernathy 161, Margaret Shaw 185, Kim Deathriage 197, Mark Heffner 185, Tosh Kajioka 238, Julie Egleston 199, Jamie Shank 189, Ashley Dehart 210, John Gurrola 246, Brian Liebelt 246, Shane Hinman 230.
SERIES LEADERS: Bill Helms 527, Monty Stone 548, LaDonna Stone 561, Tom Bass 586, John Krone 596, Bruno Holte 598, Adam Farris 599, Ashley Dehart 602, Mike Coe 609, Joe Troncoso 611, Cam Clemens 652.
