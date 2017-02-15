Golden Valley boys basketball defeats Merced 69-48

Golden Valley senior Isaac Cropper (11) dribbles past Merced junior Davion Jackson (1) during a game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 69-48.
Golden Valley senior Silvestre Llamas (3) yells while getting pumped up with teammates before a game against Merced at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 69-48.
Golden Valley students cheer at the start of a game against Merced at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 69-48.
Merced senior Jared Pazin (3) attempts to get past Golden Valley junior Devon Martinez (14) during a game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 69-48.
Golden Valley senior Silvestre Llamas (3) guards Merced sophomore Dhameer Warren (10) during a game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 69-48.
Merced head coach Hector Nava speaks to Merced junior Davion Jackson (1) during a game against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 69-48.
Golden Valley senior Isaac Cropper (11) steals the ball from Merced junior Davion Jackson (1) during a game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 69-48.
Merced sophomore Xavier Stewart (32) dribbles past Golden Valley sophomore Etrell Bowers (2) during a game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 69-48.
Golden Valley senior Fabian Rivera (1) calls out to his teammates during a game against Merced at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 69-48.
The Golden Valley student section cheers during a game against Merced at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 69-48.
Merced freshman Desmond Thompson (4) guards Golden Valley junior August Tangaan (24) during a game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 69-48.
Merced sophomore Dhameer Warren (10) attempts a layup during a game against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 69-48.
Merced head coach Hector Nava speaks to his players during a game against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 69-48.
A Golden Valley Cougars fan dances during a game against Merced at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 69-48.
Golden Valley sophomore Etrell Bowers (2) looks to pass the ball during a game against Merced at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 69-48.
Merced senior Isaiah Aguirre (2) dribbles up the court during a game against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 69-48.
Golden Valley students looks through binoculars to a quite Merced student section during a game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 69-48.
Golden Valley head coach Keith Hunter speaks to Golden Valley senior Fabian Rivera (1) during a game against Merced at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 69-48.
Golden Valley junior Cyrus Allen (15) attempts a layup during a game against Merced at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 69-48.
The Merced student section cheers on the Bears during a game against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 69-48.
Golden Valley junior Cyrus Allen (15) yells after making a basket while getting fouled during a game against Merced at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 69-48.
Golden Valley students cheer on the Cougars during a game against Merced at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 69-48.
Golden Valley senior Fabian Rivera (1) calls for a timeout while gaining possession of the ball during a game against Merced at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 69-48.
Golden Valley senior Saahil Malhi (22) guards Merced senior Jared Pazin (3) during a game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 69-48.
Golden Valley sophomore Etrell Bowers (2) dribbles past Merced junior Davion Jackson (1) during a game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 69-48.
