No. 2 seed Cuevas loses in Buenos Aires 2nd round

Second-seeded Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay was knocked out of the Argentina Open's second round on Thursday, losing to Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Dolgopolov won their only previous tour-level meeting in 2014 in Buenos Aires, and Cuevas had reached the quarterfinals in the last two years.
No. 3-seeded David Ferrer of Spain was also eliminated in the second round, losing to Carlos Berlocq of Argentina 6-4, 6-2. Ferrer won three straight Buenos Aires titles from 2012-14.
Top-seeded Kei Nishikori of Japan reached the quarterfinals with a victory on Wednesday.
Comments