Sports

February 16, 2017 6:42 PM

Morsell ties season high with 32 points in Towson's win

The Associated Press
TOWSON, Md.

Mike Morsell scored 32 points to tie his season high and Towson rolled to its fifth straight victory Thursday night, beating Elon 85-66.

Zane Martin added 12 points for Towson (18-10, 10-5), who won their fifth straight game and remained in third place on the heels of first-place UNC Wilmington and second-place Charleston in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Morsell scored 11 points in the first half when Towson took a 37-33 lead then made all four of his 3-pointers in the final 6½ minutes of the second half when Towson built a double-digit lead for good, reaching 21 points on Morsell's final trey with 49 seconds left.

The Phoenix (16-12, 8-7), who remained in a tie for fourth with William & Mary, were led by Tyler Seibring with 22 points with Dainan Swoope adding 11 and Brian Dawkins 10. Elon led only in the opening minutes.

Towson made 10 of 24 3-pointers, shot 49 percent and outrebounded Elon 42-32.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Golden Valley's Cyrus Allen and Keith Hunter

View more video

Sports Videos