Sports

February 16, 2017 6:50 PM

Lady Vols' Diamond DeShields taken off court on stretcher

The Associated Press
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.

Tennessee guard Diamond DeShields was carted off the court after a first-quarter collision Thursday night in the Lady Volunteers' game against Alabama.

DeShields' head hit the body of an Alabama player about four minutes into the game. The 6-foot-1 junior guard left the court on a stretcher and was taken to a hospital. During a halftime interview on television, Tennessee coach Holly Warlick said it was a precautionary measure.

DeShields entered the game averaging a team-high 18 points as well as 6.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

