NHL Capsules

Brandon Dubinsky scored just over a minute into overtime as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Friday night.
Dubinsky lifted a shot over Matt Murray as he skated into the slot to win it for the Blue Jackets. Sergei Bobrovsky had 38 saves, and Ryan Murray scored in the second period as Columbus moved within a point of Pittsburgh for second place in the rough Metropolitan Division.
Murray made 37 saves, and Ian Cole scored for the Penguins, who were playing the second game of a back-to-back. The Penguins lost for the first time in four games.
AVALANCHE 2, HURRICANES 1, OT
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored at 4:23 of overtime to give Colorado a victory over the Carolina Hurricanes, snapping the Avalanche's losing streak at five games.
Matt Duchene set up the goal on a 2-on-1 break.
Tyson Barrie also scored for Colorado, and Calvin Pickard made 28 saves. Last in the NHL at 16-38-2, the Avalanche are 6-2 in overtime.
Jeff Skinner scored his team-leading 19th goal of the season for the Hurricanes, who have lost three straight.
