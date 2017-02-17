El Capitan boys basketball defeats Rosemont 61-34

El Capitan junior Mark Sellers (3) attempts a layup during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 playoff game against Rosemont at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Wolverines 61-34.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
El Capitan junior Angel Serena (0) takes the court during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 playoff game against Rosemont at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Wolverines 61-34..
El Capitan junior Angel Serena (0) guards Rosemont senior Melvin Parker (21) during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 playoff game at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Wolverines 61-34.
El Capitan head coach Adrian Hurtado looks on during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 playoff game against Rosemont at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Wolverines 61-34.
El Capitan junior Angel Serena (0) drives to the basket during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 playoff game against Rosemont at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Wolverines 61-34.
El Capitan junior Steve Yang (14) dribbles around Rosemont players during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 playoff game at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Wolverines 61-34.
El Capitan senior Trevor Thomas (2), right, attempts to block the shot of Rosemont senior Jaedan Blackmon (2), left, during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 playoff game at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Wolverines 61-34.
El Capitan senior Gordon Harris (10) passes the ball during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 playoff game against Rosemont at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Wolverines 61-34.
El Capitan senior James Sellers (13) attempts a layup during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 playoff game against Rosemont at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Wolverines 61-34.
Rosemont senior Jordan Blackmon (3) blocks a layup attempt by El Capitan senior Trevor Thomas (2) during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 playoff game at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Wolverines 61-34.
El Capitan junior Jerimiah Duda (44) spins toward the basket during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 playoff game against Rosemont at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Wolverines 61-34.
El Capitan junior Mark Sellers (3) drops back on defense during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 playoff game against Rosemont at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Wolverines 61-34.
Rosemont senior Melvin Parker (21) dribbles around El Capitan senior James Sellers (13) during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 playoff game at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Wolverines 61-34.
El Capitan junior Tyler Dietz (1) dribbles along the baseline during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 playoff game against Rosemont at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Wolverines 61-34.
El Capitan head coach Adrian Hurtado speaks to his players during a timeout of a Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 playoff game against Rosemont at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Wolverines 61-34.
El Capitan sophomore Marcus McCuthen (4) attempts a layup during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 playoff game against Rosemont at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Wolverines 61-34.
El Capitan senior Trevor Thomas (2) shoots a free-throw during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 playoff game against Rosemont at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Wolverines 61-34.
El Capitan sophomore Marcus McCutchen (4) spins toward the basket during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 playoff game against Rosemont at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Wolverines 61-34.
El Capitan junior Mark Sellers (3) is fouled during a layup attempt during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 playoff game against Rosemont at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Wolverines 61-34.
El Capitan senior James Sellers (13) dribbles past Rosemont senior Jordan Blackmon (3) during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 playoff game at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Wolverines 61-34.
El Capitan junior Angel Serena (0) attempts to get past Rosemont junior Justin Norman (23) during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 playoff game at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Wolverines 61-34.
El Capitan head coach Adrian Hurtado reacts after a technical foul is called against the Gauchos during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 playoff game against Rosemont at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Wolverines 61-34.
