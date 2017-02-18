Buhach Colony's Juan Rosales, right, celebrates a win over Del Oro's Will Costonzo, center, in the 160-pound finals match of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I-AA Wrestling Tournament at Pitman High School in Turlock, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Pitman's Izzy Tubera, top, wrestles Turlock's William Giron, bottom, in a 106-pound match during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I-AA Wrestling Tournament at Pitman High School in Turlock, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
Pitman's Adam Velasquez, right, wrestles Oak Ridge's Mikey Mello, left, in the 126-pound finals match of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I-AA Wrestling Tournament at Pitman High School in Turlock, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
Golden Valley's Cortland Morse, top, wrestles Folsom's Kyle Richards, bottom, in the 220-pound finals match during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I-AA Wrestling Tournament at Pitman High School in Turlock, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
Golden Valley's Cortland Morse, left, wrestles Folsom's Kyle Richards in the 220-pound finals match of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I-AA Wrestling Tournament at Pitman High School in Turlock, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
Buhach Colony's Juan Rosales, right, takes down Del Oro's Will Costonzo, left, in the 160-pound finals match of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I-AA Wrestling Tournament at Pitman High School in Turlock, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
Turlock's Breck Jeffus, right, wrestles Folsom's Mason Roush, left, during the 195-pound finals match of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I-AA Wrestling Tournament at Pitman High School in Turlock, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
Golden Valley wrestling coaches look on during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I-AA Wrestling Tournament at Pitman High School in Turlock, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
Golden Valley's Caydin Wickard, right, wrestles Del Oro's Antonio Lorenzo, left, in the 106-pound finals match of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I-AA Wrestling Tournament at Pitman High School in Turlock, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
Tokay's Dylan Kranich, front, is pinned by Pitman's Isaiah Perez in the 170-pound finals match of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I-AA Wrestling Tournament at Pitman High School in Turlock, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
Turlock's Breck Jeffus, right, controls Folsom's Mason Roush, left, in the 195-pound finals match of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I-AA Wrestling Tournament at Pitman High School in Turlock, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
Del Oro's J.T. Stinson, top, controls Turlock's Alex Oliveira, bottom, in the 132-pound finals match of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I-AA Wrestling Tournament at Pitman High School in Turlock, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
Pitman's Isaiah Perez, top, controls, Tokay's Dylan Kranich, bottom, in the 170-pound finals match of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I-AA Wrestling Tournament at Pitman High School in Turlock, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
Buhach Colony's Juan Rosales, left, wrestles Del Oro's Will Costonzo, right, in the 160-pound finals match of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I-AA Wrestling Tournament at Pitman High School in Turlock, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
Pitman's Adam Velasquez, back, wrestles Oak Ridge's Mikey Mello, front, in the 126-pound finals match of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I-AA Wrestling Tournament at Pitman High School in Turlock, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
Buhach Colony's Juan Rosales, right, wrestles Del Oro's Will Costonzo, left, in the 160-pound finals match of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I-AA Wrestling Tournament at Pitman High School in Turlock, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
Folsom's Kyle Richards, center, has his hand raised after defeating Golden Valley's Cortland Morse, right, in the 220-pound finals match of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I-AA Wrestling Tournament at Pitman High School in Turlock, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
Turlock's Alex Oliveira, bottom, wrestles Del Oro's J.T. Stinson in the 132-pound finals match of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I-AA Wrestling Tournament at Pitman High School in Turlock, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
