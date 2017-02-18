Sports

February 18, 2017 6:32 PM

Prairie View shoots past Mississippi Valley State, 82-69

The Associated Press
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas

Tevin Bellinger and Zachary Hamilton combined to score 44 points sparked Prairie View A&M to a 82-69 romp past Mississippi Valley State Saturday night.

With the win, The Panthers (9-18, 6-7) have a two-game edge on Mississippi Valley State (4-23, 4-10) for the eighth and final seed into the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament.

Prairie View A&M shot well throughout the game, hitting 52.4 percent from the field (33 of 63) and built a 13-point advantage in the first half.

Bellinger hit 10 of 21 from the field, including 2 of 8 from beyond the 3-point arc, and finished with 24 points. Hamilton was 7 of 14 from the field, including 2 of 7 from deep, and finished with 20.

The Delta Devils shot 50.9 percent from the field as a team (28 of 55). Rashaan Surles scored 19 points and Isaac Williams added another 15.

