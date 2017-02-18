Sports

February 18, 2017 6:42 PM

Towns, Aiken lead balanced Harvard past Cornell 87-75

The Associated Press
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Seth Towns scored a career best 21 points, Bryce Aiken added 17 and four players reached double figures as Harvard defeated Cornell 87-75 on Saturday night.

The two freshmen combined for 12 of Harvard's 27 baskets and six of its seven 3-pointers. Towns was 6 of 11 from the floor and hit three 3-pointers for the fifth time this season while Aiken has reached double figures in all six games so far in February. Aiken scored on a hard drive from deep in the wing to push the Harvard lead back to 12 with 1:45 to play, and then tumbled over two photographers on the baseline.

Zena Edosomwan added 14 points and Chris Lewis 10 for the Crimson (16-7, 8-2 Ivy League) who shot 50 percent (27 of 54) to win four straight since losing by a point to Ivy-leading Princeton. The rematch is at Princeton March 3.

Matt Morgan and Jack Gordon each scored 13 for Cornell, Gordon matching his career best.

