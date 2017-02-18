Sports

February 18, 2017 8:06 PM

McCall helps Tennessee State pull away late to beat EKU

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Tahjere McCall scored eight of his 20 points in the final two minutes to help Tennessee State pull away and beat Eastern Kentucky 68-66 on Saturday night.

Zach Charles' putback pulled Eastern Kentucky to a tie at 57 with 2:25 remaining. McCall then converted a 3-point play, made a layup and 3 of 4 free throws to give the Tigers a 65-60 lead with 25 seconds to play. Darreon Reddick split a pair of free throws to stretch the Tigers' lead to 66-60.

Nick Mayo made a 3-pointer to pull the Colonels within three with eight seconds left. Armani Chaney's free throws made it 68-63, and Dillon Avare hit a 3 at the buzzer.

Jordan Reed grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds and chipped in eight points for Tennessee State (17-11, 8-7 Ohio Valley).

Mayo scored 24 points and shot 5 of 5 from long range to lead Eastern Kentucky (10-19, 3-11).

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Jasmine Xiong on Falcons' playoff win

View more video

Sports Videos