BC-CO--WRE-Colo 2A HS Wrestling Final Results

Team results following Saturday's finals of the Colorado Class 2A state high school wrestling tournament at the Pepsi Center:
CLASS 2A
Team Scores — 1. Rocky Ford 188.5; 2.Meeker 160.0; 3. John Mall 134.0; 4. Norwood/Nucla 106.0; 5. Paonia 99.0; 6. Hotchkiss 92.0; 7. Sedgwick County-Fleming 61.0; 8. Cedaredge 58.0; 9. Peyton 53.5; 10. Highland 52.0; 11.Fowler 50.0; 12. Limon 49.5; 13. Soroco 43.0; 14. Holly 42.5; 15. Merino 42.0; 16. Ignacio 41.0; 17. Burlington 39.5; 18. Wray 39.0; 19. McClave 36.0; 20. Lyons 29.0; 21. Crowley County 24.0; 22. Baca County 22.0; 22. Del Norte 22.0; 22. Hayden 22.0; 25. Eads 21.0; 25. Manzanola 21.0; 25. Stratton 21.0; 28. Dolores 18.0; 28. West Grand 18.0; 30. Byers 17.0; 31. Center 16.0; 32. Mancos 14.5; 33. Kiowa 14.0; 34. Yuma 13.0; 35. Dolores Huerta 9.0; 36. Ellicott 8.0; 36. Rye 8.0; 38. Custer County 6.0; 38. Swink 6.0; 38. Wiggins 6.0; 41. Centennial/Sierra Grande 5.0; 42. Cheyenne Wells 4.0; 43. Calhan 3.0; 43. Las Animas 3.0; 45. Gilpin County 2.0; 46. Akron 1.0; 46. Sanford 1.0; 48. Holyoke 0.0; 48. Miami-Yoder 0.0; 48. Mountain Valley 0.0; 48. North Park 0.0; 48. Simla 0.0
