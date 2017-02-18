BC-CO--WRE-Colo 3A HS Wrestling Final Results

Team results following Saturday's finals of the Colorado Class 3A state high school wrestling tournament at the Pepsi Center:
CLASS 3A
Team Scores — 1. Valley 102.5; 2. Jefferson 99.0; 3. Alamosa 98.0; 4. Centauri 89.0; 5. Sheridan 81.0; 6. Platte Valley 69.0; 7. La Junta 66.0; 8. Fort Lupton 64.0; 9. Eaton 58.0; 10. Moffat County 56.5; 11. Lamar 56.0; 12. Eagle Valley 51.5; 13. Buena Vista 46.5; 14. Grand Valley 41.0; 15. Steamboat Springs 38.0; 15. Weld Central 38.0; 17. Holy Family 36.5; 18. Brush 34.0; 18. Delta 34.0; 20. Manitou Springs 33.0; 21. Olathe 32.5; 22. Berthoud 32.0; 23. Bayfield 31.0; 24. Florence 30.5; 25. Alameda 30.0; 25. Monte Vista 30.0; 27. Mullen 29.5; 28. Montezuma-Cortez 23.0; 29. Ridge View 22.0; 29. Rifle 22.0; 31. Classical Academy, The 20.0; 32. Trinidad 17.5; 33. Salida 17.0; 33. University 17.0; 35. Conifer 14.0; 36. Pagosa Springs 12.0; 37. Lake County 10.0; 37. Strasburg 10.0; 39. Sterling 9.0; 40. Pueblo Central 5.0; 41. Basalt 4.0; 41. Coal Ridge 4.0; 41. Summit 4.0; 44. Bennett 3.0; 44. Elizabeth 3.0; 44. Faith Christian 3.0; 47. Denver North 2.0; 47. Englewood 2.0; 47. Platte Canyon 2.0; 47. Res. Christian 2.0; 47. Woodland Park 2.0; 52. Estes Park 0.0; 52. Middle Park 0.0
