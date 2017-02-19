Sports

February 19, 2017 3:30 AM

Dahlmeier edges Dunklee to win record 5th biathlon gold

The Associated Press
HOCHFILZEN, Austria

Laura Dahlmeier won the world title in the women's 12.5-kilometer mass start on Sunday, becoming the first biathlete to win five gold medals at a single world championship.

The overall World Cup leader from Germany overtook Susan Dunklee, who led most of the race, on the final kilometer and finished in 33 minutes, 13.8 seconds to beat the American by 4.6 seconds.

Kaisa Makarainen of Finland recovered from a 150-meter penalty loop in her first shooting stage to take the bronze medal, 20.1 behind.

Dahlmeier also won gold in the mixed relay, pursuit, individual competition and women's relay, and took silver in the sprint. In a series that started in Oslo last year, the German has won a medal in 11 straight world championship races.

