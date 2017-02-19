Sports

February 19, 2017 6:20 AM

Olympic 800-meter gold medalist Olizarenko dies at 63

The Associated Press
KIEV, Ukraine

Nadiya Olizarenko, gold medalist in the women's 800 meters at the 1980 Moscow Olympics, has died. She was 63.

The Ukrainian athletics federation said in a statement that Olizarenko died Saturday "following a long and serious illness," without providing further details.

Running for the Soviet Union, Olizarenko held the world record between 1980 and 1983 and remains the second-fastest woman in history over 800 meters.

She ran her personal best in the 1980 Olympic final, finishing in 1 minute, 53.43 seconds.

As well as winning Olympic gold in Moscow, Olizarenko took bronze in the 1,500 five days later.

She remained a leading middle-distance runner for several years, winning European gold in the 800 in 1986.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Jasmine Xiong on Falcons' playoff win

View more video

Sports Videos