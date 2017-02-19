Sports

February 19, 2017 3:36 PM

Pope, Shrigley lead SDSU to 77-64 win against UNLV

By BERNIE WILSON AP Sports Writer
SAN DIEGO

Malik Pope had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Matt Shrigley and Jeremy Hemsley scored 16 points apiece to lead San Diego State to a 77-64 victory against UNLV on Sunday, the Aztecs' fifth victory in six games.

The three-time defending Mountain West Conference champion Aztecs (16-10, 8-6) are playing well after stumbling badly early in league play. They're mired in fifth place with four games to go before the conference tournament.

UNLV (10-17, 3-11) lost its seventh straight game. Jovan Mooring led the Runnin' Rebels with 26 and Uche Ofoegbu added 13.

The Aztecs took control en route to a 41-26 halftime lead. Pope dominated in the key while Shrigley made four 3-pointers in scoring all of his points in the first 20 minutes, including making four 3-pointers.

During one stretch, Pope made three of SDSU's four baskets, on a jump hook, a jumper in the key and another jump hook. That gave SDSU a 23-18 lead with 7 ½ minutes left in the half. A block by Zylan Cheatham led to a layup by Trey Kell, and Shrigley hit a 3-pointer for a 10-point lead.

UNLV closed to 66-60 on a 3-pointer by Mooring with 4:45 left but made only two more baskets the rest of the way as the Aztecs extended the lead back to double digits. Kell hit a big turnaround jumper with 3:38 left and Hemsley scored five of the Aztecs' final seven points.

BIG PICTURE

UNLV: The Runnin' Rebels dropped into a last-place tie with Air Force in the MWC with four games to play.

San Diego State: Kell, a junior guard, was honored before the game for becoming the 31st player in school history to score 1,000 career points. He reached the mark during a win at Nevada a week earlier.

UP NEXT

UNLV: The Runnin' Rebels are at Air Force on Wednesday night.

San Diego State: The Aztecs host Fresno State on Wednesday night.

