Pope, Shrigley lead SDSU to 77-64 win against UNLV

Malik Pope had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Matt Shrigley and Jeremy Hemsley scored 16 points apiece to lead San Diego State to a 77-64 victory against UNLV on Sunday, the Aztecs' fifth victory in six games.
The three-time defending Mountain West Conference champion Aztecs (16-10, 8-6) are playing well after stumbling badly early in league play. They're mired in fifth place with four games to go before the conference tournament.
UNLV (10-17, 3-11) lost its seventh straight game. Jovan Mooring led the Runnin' Rebels with 26 and Uche Ofoegbu added 13.
The Aztecs took control en route to a 41-26 halftime lead. Pope dominated in the key while Shrigley made four 3-pointers in scoring all of his points in the first 20 minutes, including making four 3-pointers.
During one stretch, Pope made three of SDSU's four baskets, on a jump hook, a jumper in the key and another jump hook. That gave SDSU a 23-18 lead with 7 ½ minutes left in the half. A block by Zylan Cheatham led to a layup by Trey Kell, and Shrigley hit a 3-pointer for a 10-point lead.
UNLV closed to 66-60 on a 3-pointer by Mooring with 4:45 left but made only two more baskets the rest of the way as the Aztecs extended the lead back to double digits. Kell hit a big turnaround jumper with 3:38 left and Hemsley scored five of the Aztecs' final seven points.
BIG PICTURE
UNLV: The Runnin' Rebels dropped into a last-place tie with Air Force in the MWC with four games to play.
San Diego State: Kell, a junior guard, was honored before the game for becoming the 31st player in school history to score 1,000 career points. He reached the mark during a win at Nevada a week earlier.
UP NEXT
UNLV: The Runnin' Rebels are at Air Force on Wednesday night.
San Diego State: The Aztecs host Fresno State on Wednesday night.
