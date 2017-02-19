Golden Valley, Merced girls, Pacheco boys receive high seeds in soccer

Ashley Faraone tempered her expectations.
The Golden Valley High School girls soccer coach knew her team was headed to the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs as the third-place finisher in the Central California Conference. And while it was a good year for the league, Faraone anticipated a road game in a solid Division II bracket.
So when the section office released the brackets Friday, the Cougars’ coach couldn’t suppress her pleasure. Golden Valley fell to Division III along with rival Merced, with the schools receiving the No. 4 and No. 3 seeds, respectively. The high seeds guarantee the squads will open the playoffs at home Wednesday and, should they advance, give both the opportunity to host again in Friday’s quarterfinals.
“We’re very excited,” Faraone said. “We’d been looking at the Division II bracket and were expecting a lower seed. Getting to play at home is huge for us. We’ve only lost one home game all season. We can play on the field we practice on every day, and the students at the school get the opportunity to come out and support them. I’m very happy.”
Merced will take on No. 14 Ceres, while Golden Valley hosts No. 13 El Camino. The squads are among 14 local programs, seven boys and seven girls, set to open the playoffs this week. The boys teams will open Tuesday, and the girls begin Wednesday. All games are tentatively scheduled for 3 p.m., but the home team has the option of moving games to the evening.
Golden Valley girls soccer coach Ashley Faraone
While the Merced and Golden Valley girls can’t complain about their draws, the CCC boys teams have less favorable roads.
Atwater, seeded 16th in Division II, will open at top-seeded Rocklin. Golden Valley also will be on the road but won’t have to travel far. The 12th-seeded Cougars will face a team they’ve beaten this season, No. 5 Central Valley, in D-III.
Fresh off its dramatic Western Athletic Conference title, Pacheco received one of the area’s highest seeds as the No. 2 in Division IV. Thanks to the 10-team bracket, the Panthers will receive two extra days to prepare and host the winner of No. 7 Rosemont and No. 10 Placer on Thursday. Livingston, which missed winning the WAC crown by a point, is seeded fourth on the opposite side of the bracket and will host No. 5 Central Catholic on Thursday.
“I haven’t seen my team since the brackets came out, but I got some texts, and the guys seem pretty excited,” Panthers coach Wes Wing said. “Getting that first-round bye is big for us. We’ve had so many injuries, it’s a couple extra days to rest up and get a little healthier. Plus, the opportunity to possibly play two games at home is pretty much the most you can hope for.”
The Hilmar (No. 4 in Division VI), Delhi (No. 3 in Division VI) and Le Grand (No. 2 in Division VII) boys also will play at home Tuesday. The Yellowjackets will take on No. 5 Amador, and the Hawks will get No. 6 Delta. Seventh-seeded Hughes Academy will make the long trip down to Le Grand.
Pacheco boys soccer coach Wes Wing
Rounding out the girls teams are Livingston (No. 9 in Division IV), Hilmar (No. 3 in Division V), Mariposa (No. 8 in Division VI), Gustine (No. 7 in Division VI) and Stone Ridge Christian (No. 8 in Division VII).
The Wolves have an out-bracket game at No. 8 Union Mine on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The Trans-Valley League-champion Yellowjackets earned a home game against No. 6 Venture Academy. Mariposa will be at top-seeded Bradshaw Christian, and Gustine will travel to No. 2 Hughson. Stone Ridge Christian will make its first playoff appearance with a trip to No. 1 Buckingham Charter.
