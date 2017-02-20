Sports

February 20, 2017 12:47 PM

Simon beats Khachanov to reach 2nd round at Open 13

The Associated Press
MARSEILLE, France

Two-time champion Gilles Simon of France rallied to beat Karen Khachanov of Russia 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the first round of the Open 13 on Monday.

The seventh-seeded Simon, who won the first of 12 career titles here 10 years ago, next faces either countryman Julien Benneteau or 17-year-old Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

Russian veteran Mikhail Youzhny reached the second round with a 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 win against 18-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas, a Greek player ranked 205.

Youzhny, who broke Tsitsipas' serve five times, will play either sixth-seeded Richard Gasquet or Robin Haase of the Netherlands.

Tunisia's Malek Jaziri beat Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov 6-3, 6-3 and next plays defending champion Nick Kyrgios of Australia, who is seeded third in Marseille.

