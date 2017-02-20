Sports

February 20, 2017 2:19 PM

Jaguars release veteran defensive lineman Jared Odrick

The Associated Press
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have released veteran defensive lineman Jared Odrick, saving $8.5 million against the salary cap.

Odrick was due a $2 million roster bonus and would have had $3.5 million of his $6.5 million salary for 2017 guaranteed had he still been on the roster March 13. So the Jaguars parted way with a player whose performance never quite matched his paycheck.

It surely didn't help that Odrick wanted to spend the offseason training away from Jacksonville.

The 29-year-old Odrick signed a five-year deal worth $42.5 million with Jacksonville as an unrestricted free agent in 2015. He appeared in 22 games over two seasons, missing most of last year because of a shoulder injury. Odrick has 170 tackles and 23 sacks in his career.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mark Sellers on El Capitan's playoff win

View more video

Sports Videos