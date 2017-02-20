Trocheck's late goal lifts Panthers past Blues, 2-1

0:34 Woman killed in Winton Pause

2:03 Storm forecast includes flooding and wind gusts

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

0:59 Faith in Fresno focuses on immigration at Presidents Day rally

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

1:29 Atwater teen impresses with singing voice

0:51 How TID opens Don Pedro spillway gates

0:58 From the scene of the rampage in east-central Fresno

0:33 Tuolumne River flowing on a quiet Sunday near La Grange