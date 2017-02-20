Sports

February 20, 2017 9:23 PM

Ohio State museum asks public to help buy dinosaur skeleton

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

A geological museum at Ohio State University wants to buy a new dinosaur skeleton for its collection, and it's hoping the public will pitch in to make that happen.

The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2m0tIIv ) reports the Orton Geological Museum is aiming to raise $80,000 next month for the addition.

Why? As one curator puts it: "Nothing gets kids excited like dinosaurs."

Toys and other items sold at the museum don't generate enough income for big purchases or upgrades, and there's a squeeze on federal funding, so the museum is turning to crowdsourcing to pay for the project.

The hope is to add a cast skeleton of a bus-sized dinosaur dubbed Cryolophosaurus ellioti. It was named after retired Ohio State geology professor David Elliot, who discovered the remains in Antarctica in 1991.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Kings GM Divac says Kings fans 'deserve better' while discussing Cousins trade

View more video

Sports Videos