Presales tickets available for Merced High basketball playoff game

Tickets for Merced High’s boys basketball playoff game against Rocklin went on sale on Tuesday afternoon at the Merced High student body office.
The game is expected to sellout so fans should purchase tickets early. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Tickets for Merced High’s girls soccer playoff game will be sold at the gate at McNamara Park. The third-seeded Bears will face No. 14 Ceres at 3 p.m. The cost is also $8 for adults and $5 for students.
Atwater Baseball hosting youth clinic
The Atwater High baseball program will be hosting a youth baseball clinic on Saturday, March 11 from 9 a.m.-noon. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $20.
All campers will receive a shirt and lunch. The camp will be held at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater.
For more information, you may contact Falcons coach Jarrod Pimentel via e-mail at jpimentel@muhsd.org.
