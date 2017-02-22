Surdich on Bowling: 500 Club Championships, meeting Feb. 26 at Bellevue

The Merced/Atwater Women’s 500 Club will hold its annual meeting Feb. 26 at 10:30 p.m. at Bellevue Bowl.
Dues are now due for $10 per year. The club has several officers up for re-election, including vice president, director and treasurer.
In conjunction with the meeting, the club will host its annual Club Championships at 1 p.m.
The Championships are for Merced/Atwater club members only, and entry fee is $25. There will be a new twist in the tournament concerning your entering average: You will use a composite average of your 2015-16 book.
The club continues to amaze me with its innovations. This composite average is becoming popular in other tournaments. The USBC has it listed on its web page.
Shooting stars – Ed Huddleston in the Tuesday Seniors rolled a 255 game. ... Mike Ingraham had a 233 in the Commercial Classic. ... The Atwater Merchants had Doug Laidlaw with a 697 series and Julie Flowers with a 505.
Black Oak senior no-tap tournament – I’m getting close to filling my spots at Black Oak Lanes for its 12th annual Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Tournament. The first squad will be held March 3 at 1:30 p.m. Squads also will be held March 10 at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The group I have going will roll at 1:30 p.m. March 10.
This no-tap tournament is open to USBC bowlers who are at least 50 years old. Entry fee is $15, and you will use your 2015-16 book average.
The tourney features separate women’s and men’s divisions. Winners will receive their checks within 30 days after the tournament ends.
Mother Lode Red Headpin – The Mother Lode Women’s 500 Club is hosting a Red Headpin Handicap Singles for all USBC members March 11 at 1 p.m. at Black Oak Lanes.
It sounds like a lot of fun. If you roll a strike with a red head pin, you get to spin the wheel to win prizes. In addition to the red head pin, you have a chance to place in the regular prize fund.
The tourney is three games of regular bowling with your 2015-16 book average. Entry is $20, and deadline is March 8. To reserve a spot, contact Black Oak Lanes at 209-928-9419.
Modesto’s Suchman wins title – Modesto’s Ed Suchman won the first Central Valley Senior Bowling Club tournament of 2017, held at West Valley Bowl in Tracy.
Modesto’s Jay Faughn was the top seed for the mini-stepladder with a 1,022. Bruce Turner of Acampo was the second seed with a 989, and Suchman was third with a 988.
The first match had Suchman with a 245 to Turner’s 201. That matched Faughn and Suchman rolling for the championship. Suchman fired a 240 against Faughn’s 230. Suchman earned $187, Fuaghn $166 and Turner $140.
Club secretary Sheri Cole said a singles event is next for the club at Manteca Bowl on March 18 at 1 p.m. Remember, it only costs $20 to join this senior club and $40 to bowl a tournament.
Don Surdich: 209-777-1111, desurdich@aol.com
SCORING LEADERS: Madison Danel 195, Renee Danel 159, Karen Hunter 175, Charlie McMillian 186, Janie Schropp 204, Lew Reese 239, Ron Labuga 232, Bo Petty 199, Diane Sousa 180, Brock Pisacco 183, Phil Chernoff 180, Nancy Seifert 146, Juan Martinez 148, Liz Heberline 170, Rod Hoofard 200, Dave Souza 229, Kevin Decker 227, Bruce Ingraham 236, Fred Ruell 218.
SERIES LEADERS: Julie Flowers 505, Todd Gilles 566, Kevin Decker 591, Tom McBride 598, John Pereira 600, John Montoya 613, Adam Barden 679.
