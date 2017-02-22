Wildwood beats South Walton 58-48 for 1A title

Jada Perry scored 25 points to lead Wildwood past South Walton 58-48 on Wednesday night in the Florida Class 1A girls basketball championship game.
Wildwood took a 26-25 lead after Ashtin Ingram hit a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer. South Walton retook the lead early in the third period off an inside basket from Gracie Riccie but another 3-pointer from Ingram gave Wildwood a 31-29 advantage it would not relinquish.
Wildwood went on an 11-4 run to push its lead to 42-33 late in the third. South Walton got as close as 54-48 with 1:06 left in the fourth but Wildwood was able to close it out at the foul line.
Ingram had 12 points for Wildwood and Kari Niblack added 14 points with 11 rebounds. Hayley Seible scored 15 points for Santa Rosa.
