Merced girls soccer defeats Ceres 5-2

Merced junior Carris Burgess (18) attempts to get past Ceres freshman Joanna Torrez (9) during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game at McNamara Park in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. The Bears beat the Bulldogs 5-2.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced coach Bladimir Murillo speaks to his players before a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game against Ceres at McNamara Park in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. The Bears beat the Bulldogs 5-2.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced senior Jovanna Salazar (8) attempts to get past Ceres freshman Miranda Larranaga (6) during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game at McNamara Park in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. The Bears beat the Bulldogs 5-2.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced sophomore Briana Gonzalez (3) battles for possession of the ball with Ceres sophomore Edith Larranaga (13) during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game at McNamara Park in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. The Bears beat the Bulldogs 5-2.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced sophomore Ruby Cruz (6) plays the ball during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game against Ceres at McNamara Park in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. The Bears beat the Bulldogs 5-2.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced junior goalkeeper Allison Gallardo makes a save during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game against Ceres at McNamara Park in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. The Bears beat the Bulldogs 5-2.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Ceres senior Breanna Moreno (4) controls the ball during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game against Merced at McNamara Park in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. The Bears beat the Bulldogs 5-2.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced senior Jovanna Salazar (8) gets past Ceres sophomore Mariah Trevino (19) during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game at McNamara Park in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. The Bears beat the Bulldogs 5-2.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced junior Carris Burgess (18) turns and shoots toward the net during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game against Ceres at McNamara Park in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. The Bears beat the Bulldogs 5-2.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced senior Baylee Lawry (15) jumps to play the ball during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game against Ceres at McNamara Park in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. The Bears beat the Bulldogs 5-2.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced freshman DeAnna Govea (11) gets past Ceres sophomore Karina Estrada (12) during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game at McNamara Park in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. The Bears beat the Bulldogs 5-2.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced senior Lily Ogden (4) and Ceres freshman Miranda Larranaga (6) battle for possession of the ball during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game at McNamara Park in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. The Bears beat the Bulldogs 5-2.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced sophomore Briana Gonzalez (3) controls the ball during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game against Ceres at McNamara Park in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. The Bears beat the Bulldogs 5-2.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced sophomore Ruby Cruz (6) attempts to get past Ceres sophomore Mariah Trevino (19) during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game at McNamara Park in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. The Bears beat the Bulldogs 5-2.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Ceres junior Miranda Wilds (20) turns to play the ball during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game against Merced at McNamara Park in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. The Bears beat the Bulldogs 5-2.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced coach Bladimir Murillo speaks to his team during halftime of a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game against Ceres at McNamara Park in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. The Bears beat the Bulldogs 5-2.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced freshman DeAnna Govea (11) looks to the Merced bench and smiles after scoring a goal during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game against Ceres at McNamara Park in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. The Bears beat the Bulldogs 5-2.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced junior Carris Burgess (18), left, attempts to control the ball as Ceres senior Cristina Arreola (18), right, closes in to defend during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game at McNamara Park in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. The Bears beat the Bulldogs 5-2.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Ceres sophomore Edith Larranaga (13) and Merced senior Briana Mejia (14) battle for possession of the ball during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game at McNamara Park in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. The Bears beat the Bulldogs 5-2.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com