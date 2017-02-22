Sports

February 22, 2017 6:54 PM

Rider overcomes halftime deficit to pull away from Manhattan

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J.

Jimmie Taylor scored 28 points and Rider overcame a nine-point halftime deficit, pulling away from Manhattan over the final five minutes to earn a 93-82 win on Wednesday night.

Kahlil Thomas had 18 points and nine rebounds and Norville Carey added 17 points and eight boards for Rider (16-14, 9-10 MAAC), which shot 54.4 percent and reached the free throw line 39 times, sinking 26.

Zane Waterman finished with 30 points, the second 30-point game of his career, and nine rebounds to lead Manhattan (10-20, 5-14). The Jaspers have lost four of five.

Manhattan led 53-44 at the half, the Jaspers highest first-half output since 2006. The Broncs chipped away over the first 13 minutes of the second half, finally taking a 72-70 lead on a Thomas layup with 6:50 left.

From there Rider gradually pulled away, seizing a double-digit lead, 91-80, on two Thomas free throws with 41 seconds left.

