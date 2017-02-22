Merced boys basketball defeats Rocklin 58-56

Merced senior Jared Pazin (3) attempts a layup during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game against Rocklin at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. The Bears beat the Thunder 58-56.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced junior Jeremy Redwine (5) guards Rocklin sophomore Jayden Siler (42) during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. The Bears beat the Thunder 58-56.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced head coach Hector Nava calls out to his players during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game against Rocklin at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. The Bears beat the Thunder 58-56.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced sophomore Xavier Stewart (32) attempts to steal the ball from Rocklin senior Jacob Mata (20) during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. The Bears beat the Thunder 58-56.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced sophomore Dhameer Warren (10) dribbles up the court during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game against Rocklin at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. The Bears beat the Thunder 58-56.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced junior Jeremy Redwine (5) makes a layup during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game against Rocklin at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. The Bears beat the Thunder 58-56.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced head coach Hector Nava speaks to his team during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game against Rocklin at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. The Bears beat the Thunder 58-56.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced senior Isaiah Aguirre (2) collides with Rocklin freshman Darius Kendall (3) during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. The Bears beat the Thunder 58-56.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced students cheer on the Bears during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game against Rocklin at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. The Bears beat the Thunder 58-56.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced junior Davion Jackson (1) dribbles along the baseline during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game against Rocklin at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. The Bears beat the Thunder 58-56.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Rocklin senior Cole Brown (32) attempts a layup during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game against Merced at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. The Bears beat the Thunder 58-56.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced junior Jeremy Redwine (5) attempts a jump shot during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game against Rocklin at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. The Bears beat the Thunder 58-56.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced senior Jared Pazin (3) passes the ball during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game against Rocklin at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. The Bears beat the Thunder 58-56.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Rocklin junior Ricky Purvis (24) steals the ball from Merced junior Jeremy Redwine (5) during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. The Bears beat the Thunder 58-56.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced senior Isaiah Aguirre (2) drops back on defense during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game against Rocklin at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. The Bears beat the Thunder 58-56.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced senior Jared Pazin (3) dribbles up the court after stealing the ball during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game against Rocklin at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. The Bears beat the Thunder 58-56.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com