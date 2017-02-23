Turrall sisters lead Tallahassee FAMU to 3A title

Eighth-grade sisters Erin and Erica Turral combined for 23 points and 12 steals Wednesday night to lead Tallahassee FAMU to a 46-37 victory over Tampa Carrollwood in the Class 3A girls state championship basketball game.
Erin Turral scored a game-high 15 points for the Rattlers, who broke Carrollwood's 16-game win streak with a full-court press that produced 33 turnovers.
FAMU (24-9) won its third straight state title, the first two coming in Class 2A.
Senior Dominique Jeffery, FAMU's only starter taller than 5-foot-7, contributed eight points, 11 rebounds and four steals.
Nabaweeyah McGill led Carrollwood with 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Tarriyonna Gary added 10 points and nine rebounds.
FAMU opened the second half on an 11-2 run with the help of five Carrollwood turnovers, and led 33-17 before going scoreless for 5½ minutes.
After Carrollwood (29-3) closed the gap to five, Erica Turran's free throw started an 11-3 FAMU spurt that pushed the lead back up to 13 with 2:59 left.
