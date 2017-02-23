Sports

February 23, 2017 6:41 PM

IUPUI holds off Fort Wayne's late rally, wins 83-82

The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS

Darell Combs scored 20 points and IUPUI held off Fort Wayne's late rally for an 83-82 victory on Thursday night.

Combs made back-to-back 3-pointers and the Jaguars took the lead for good, 55-52, with 12:50 to play. Kellon Thomas added another 3-pointer and IUPUI had an 11-point lead with 6:47 left.

The Mastodons used a 19-11 spurt to pull to 82-79, and had possession with 26 seconds left. Mo Evans missed a 3-pointer, and Ron Patterson split a pair of free throws to make it 83-79 with nine seconds left. Kason Harrell hit a 3-pointer with a second left to cap the scoring.

Matt O'Leary added 14 points and had five steals for IUPUI (13-16, 7-8 Summit League).

Harrell scored 19 points and Brent Calhoun added 18 for the Mastodons (18-11, 7-8), who shot 29 of 50 (58 percent) from the field but committed 23 turnovers and had 25 fouls.

