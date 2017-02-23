Livingston boys soccer defeats Central Catholic 1-0

Central Catholic sophomore Beni Mejia (10) and Livingston senior Ricardo Garcia (7) battle for possession of the ball during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoff game at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. The Wolves beat the Raiders 1-0.
Livingston junior Francisco Lopez (15) speaks to teammates before a Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoff game against Central Catholic at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. The Wolves beat the Raiders 1-0.
Central Catholic senior Robert Mejia (7) attempts to get past Livingston sophomore Julian Cabrera (4) during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoff game at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. The Wolves beat the Raiders 1-0.
Livingston junior goalkeeper Marco Sobrevilla (1) slides to make a save during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoff game against Central Catholic at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. The Wolves beat the Raiders 1-0.
Central Catholic senior Jacob Hill (5) places his hands on his head after kicking the ball into the Central Catholic net while attempting to clear the ball during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoff game against Livingston at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. The Wolves beat the Raiders 1-0.
Livingston junior Francisco Lopez (15) and Central Catholic junior Kellan Ryan (9) chase down the ball during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoff game at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. The Wolves beat the Raiders 1-0.
Central Catholic senior Nick O'Brien (30) and Livingston senior Ricardo Garcia (7) battle for possession of the ball during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoff game at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. The Wolves beat the Raiders 1-0.
Livingston sophomore Jose Balderas (12) chases down the ball during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoff game against Central Catholic at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. The Wolves beat the Raiders 1-0.
Central Catholic junior goalkeeper Tommy Vaughn makes a diving save during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoff game against Livingston at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. The Wolves beat the Raiders 1-0.
Livingston senior Fernando Echevarria (8) controls the ball during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoff game against Central Catholic at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. The Wolves beat the Raiders 1-0.
The Livingston bench celebrates a first half goal during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoff game against Central Catholic at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. The Wolves beat the Raiders 1-0.
Livingston junior Francisco Lopez (15) and Central Catholic sophomore Beni Mejia (10) battle for possession of of the ball during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoff game at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. The Wolves beat the Raiders 1-0.
Livingston senior Daniel Vega (9) pumps his fist after the Wolves beat the Central Catholic Raiders 1-0 in a Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoff game at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017.
Central Catholic junior Kellan Ryan (9) holds his jersey over his face after the Raiders 1-0 loss to the Livingston Wolves in a Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoff game at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017.
Livingston players hug on the field after beating Central Catholic 1-0 in a Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoff game at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017.
Central Catholic sophomore Vincent Hernandez (8) places his arm around senior teammate Robert Mejia (7) after losing 1-0 to Livingston in a Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoff game at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017.
