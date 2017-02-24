‘Sugar’ Shane Mosley to appear at Gloves Not Drugs event in Livingston

“Sugar” Shane Mosley will be the guest of honor at the fifth annual Gloves Not Drugs Boxing Show at the Livingston High gym on Saturday, March 4.
In the past the event has drawn boxing greats like Evander Holyfield and Sugar Ray Leonard.
At the event, Mosley will offer an opening announcement, watch the bouts, and then provide fans with a photo opportunity. A VIP experience is also available that will include a private meet-and-greet opportunity for those fans.
Tickets for the event can be purchased through the Carlos Vieira Foundation website www.carlosvieirafoundation.org or at the new 51FIFTY apparel story located at 436 2nd Street in Livingston.
The doors will open at 1 p.m. on March 4th and the competition is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
The mission of the Gloves Not Drugs Boxing program is to provide at-risk kids in Livingston, Atwater, Delhi and Planada a safe place to go after school and learn about boxing. The program has teamed up with the Merced County Sheriff’s Activities League to help keep kids off the streets and teach them discipline, teamwork and sportsmanship.
At the Gloves Not Drugs Boxing Show participants get to put their talent on display alongside other kids from boxing clubs from all over the state.
For more information about the Carlos Vieira Foundation call (209_ 394-1444 or e-mail info@carlosvieirafoundation.org.
