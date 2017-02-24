Sports

February 24, 2017 6:34 PM

Oakland wins 8th straight to beat Green Bay 85-72

The Associated Press
GREEN BAY, Wis.

Jalen Hayes scored 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds, Sherron Dorsey-Walker added 19 points and Oakland distanced itself from Green Bay at the end for an 85-72 win Friday night for its eighth straight win.

Kameron Hankerson's 3-pointer tied the game at 67 with five minutes remaining before Oakland (23-7, 13-4 Horizon League) closed with an 18-5 run while making 6 of its last 7 shots. Green Bay (17-12, 11-6) made just 2 of its last 9 attempts.

Martez Walker added 17 points for the Golden Grizzlies, which shot 32 for 58 (55 percent). The Phoenix finished 28 for 69 (41 percent) and made just 4 for 19 (21) from 3-point range.

Oakland dominated the interior with a 50-38 scoring advantage.

Green Bay's Kenneth Lowe scored 17 points on 8-for-10 shooting, Charles Cooper scored 15 before fouling out, and Kerem Kanter scored 13 points with 12 rebounds.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Cesar Martinez on Pacheco's historic night

View more video

Sports Videos