Vanden girls soccer defeats Golden Valley 2-1

Vanden freshman Simrat Dhillon (21) runs toward the team bench while celebrating the Vikings' 2-1 win over the Golden Valley Cougars in a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Golden Valley coach Ashley Faraone speaks to her team before a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game against Vanden at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. The Vikings beat the Cougars 2-1.
Golden Valley senior Megan Pust (4) moves the ball up the field during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game against Vanden at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. The Vikings beat the Cougars 2-1.
Golden Valley junior Jaylin Meza (5) and Vanden senior Anngelica Terry (8) battle for possession of the ball during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. The Vikings beat the Cougars 2-1.
Vanden senior Brie Eaton (3) and Golden Valley junior Amenah Munoz (9) battle for possession of the ball during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. The Vikings beat the Cougars 2-1.
A shot by Golden Valley senior Megan Pust (4) sails over the head of Vanden senior goalkeeper Clarissa Sanchez (1) for a goal in the first half of a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. The Vikings beat the Cougars 2-1.
Golden Valley senior Megan Pust (4) is hugged by teammates after scoring a goal in the first half of a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game against Vanden at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. The Vikings beat the Cougars 2-1.
Vanden sophomore Meilani Cron (10) controls the ball during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. The Vikings beat the Cougars 2-1.
Golden Valley senior Andrea Vazquez (11) attempts to control the ball during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game against Vanden at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. The Vikings beat the Cougars 2-1.
Vanden senior Ava Bell (5) moves the ball up the field during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. The Vikings beat the Cougars 2-1.
Golden Valley sophomore Katelynn Griego (7) attempts to get past Vanden senior Rachel Carr (22) during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. The Vikings beat the Cougars 2-1.
Golden Valley senior Megan Pust (4) positions herself next to Vanden goalkeeper Clarissa Sanchez (1) during a Golden Valley corner kick in a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. The Vikings beat the Cougars 2-1.
Golden Valley junior Carlie Garcia (13) controls the ball during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game against Vanden at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. The Vikings beat the Cougars 2-1.
Golden Valley sophomore Bianca Ramirez (14) uses her body to protect the ball from Vanden freshman Ally Casner (25) during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. The Vikings beat the Cougars 2-1.
Golden Valley senior Megan Pust (4) and Vanden senior Anngelica Terry (8) chase down the ball during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. The Vikings beat the Cougars 2-1.
Golden Valley senior goalkeeper Christiane Grijalva (0) makes a save during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game against Vanden at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. The Vikings beat the Cougars 2-1.
Vanden sophomore Danielle Powell (11) directs her teammates up the field as she controls the ball during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. The Vikings beat the Cougars 2-1.
Vanden sophomore Meilani Cron (10) receives a hug from senior teammate Ava Bell (5) after scoring a goal to tie the game in a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. The Vikings beat the Cougars 2-1.
Golden Valley junior Amenah Munoz (9) attempts to get past Vanden sophomore Alexis "Moo" Coleman (23) during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. The Vikings beat the Cougars 2-1.
Golden Valley senior goalkeeper Christiane Grijalva (0) makes the initial save on Vanden senior Brie Eaton (3) before Eaton scored on the rebound to put the Vikings up by one goal in the second half of a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. The Vikings beat the Cougars 2-1.
Vanden senior Brie Eaton (3) is hugged by teammates after scoring the Vikings' second goal of the game during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. The Vikings beat the Cougars 2-1.
Golden Valley junior Amenah Munoz (9) moves the ball up the field during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game against Vanden at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. The Vikings beat the Cougars 2-1.
Vanden senior Rachel Carr (22) uses her body to protect the ball from Golden Valley sophomore Katelynn Griego (7) during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. The Vikings beat the Cougars 2-1.
Vanden senior Kristen Richards (4) hugs teammate and sophomore Alyssa Torres (24) while celebrating the Vikings' 2-1 win over the Golden Valley Cougars in a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.
Golden Valley players react after losing 2-1 to the Vanden Vikings in a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.
Vanden senior goalkeeper Clarissa Sanchez high-fives coach Dan Blankenship after defeating the Golden Valley Cougars 2-1 in a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.
