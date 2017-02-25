Bjoergen wins record 15th world cross-country ski title

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow Pause

5:38 The birth of Oroville Dam | Watch construction of tallest dam in the U.S. in the 1960s

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

2:34 Merced coach Hector Nava on Bears' loss

1:54 Cesar Martinez on Pacheco's historic night

2:53 Jeremy Redwine and Jared Pazin on Merced's playoff win

2:49 Ariana Severo on Golden Valley's playoff victory

4:54 Kings GM Divac says Kings fans 'deserve better' while discussing Cousins trade

2:04 Jasmine Xiong on Falcons' playoff win