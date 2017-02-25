Sports

February 25, 2017 11:21 AM

Charlie Jones' 3-pointers gives American victory

The Associated Press
BALTIMORE

Charlie Jones' only field goal in 40 minutes on the floor was a 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds left to give American a 64-62 victory over Loyola Maryland on Saturday.

Jones had a team-high eight rebounds with his 3-pointer after a kick-out from Sa'eed Nelson giving American a split of two-point outcomes with the Greyhounds this season. Delante Jones had three treys and led the Eagles (8-21, 5-13 Patriot) with 15 points and Matt Cimino added 12 points.

Cam Gregory scored 20 points with 12 rebounds for the Greyhounds (14-15, 8-10) with Jarred Jones adding 13 points and Andre Walker 10.

Loyola led 28-21 at halftime but the Eagles were 16 of 25 for 64 percent in the second half, making all six of their 3-pointers in the final 20 minutes.

The Patriot League Tournament begins Tuesday.

