Hardin Calhoun takes 3rd in girls 1A state finals over Elgin

Grace Baalman has scored 40 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Hardin Calhoun past Elgin Harvest Christian 72-51 to capture third place in the girls Class 1A state finals.
Baalman's 40 points on Saturday was the most points scored in a girls Class 1A state finals game. The previous record was 39 points by Flanagan's Anna Jones in 2008.
Calhoun, the defending state champions, fell behind early as Harvest's Isamar Garcia hit two 3-pointers in the first two minutes of the game. But Calhoun took the lead for good 16-14 with 41 seconds left in the first quarter on a steal and lay-up by Baalman.
Baalman, a 6-2 senior center who averages 23.2 points per game, hit 16 of 18 field goals and went 7-10 at the foul line.
Toni Zirkelbach added 23 points for Calhoun, while Harvest was led by Alyssa Iverson's 26 points.
Annawan (27-8) defeated Harvest 51-42 in Friday's semifinal round, while Calhoun lost to Mendon Unity (24-10) 42-34.
