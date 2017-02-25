49ers announce 4-year deal with DT Earl Mitchell

The San Francisco 49ers have signed free-agent defensive tackle Earl Mitchell to a $16 million, four-year contract.
The team announced the deal Saturday, a day after agreeing to the contract with the veteran run stuffer. Mitchell will be paid $5.5 million in 2017, a person familiar with the deal said on condition of anonymity because terms were not released.
Mitchell was released earlier this month by Miami and decided on signing with the Niners after also meeting with Seattle, Atlanta and Denver.
The 49ers need help on the interior of the defensive line as they are expected to switch from a three-man to a four-man front under new coordinator Robert Saleh. San Francisco allowed a league-worst 165.9 yards rushing per game last season.
